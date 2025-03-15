Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 429,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,242,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $307.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.53 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total transaction of $3,619,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,745.15. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,464 shares of company stock worth $42,396,244 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

