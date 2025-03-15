Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 91,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,390,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $218.44 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.71.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,272,475.36. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,376.20. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,501 shares of company stock worth $74,167,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

