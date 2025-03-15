Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 183,367 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 183,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vistra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.40.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

