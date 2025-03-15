Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 71,558 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,158,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 108,685 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VOT stock opened at $243.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.00 and its 200 day moving average is $255.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

