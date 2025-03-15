Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $16.11 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at $29,160,963.60. This represents a 30.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,063.20. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,946 shares of company stock worth $47,803,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

