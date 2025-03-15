Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $18.85 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,845,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of F5 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in F5 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 9,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 984 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $53,212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $262.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.55.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

