Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,784 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,844. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $181.37 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $292.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

