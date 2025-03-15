Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average of $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

