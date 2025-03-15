Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 154,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

