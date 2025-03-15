Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $170.20 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.13.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $103,277.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,813,096.55. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.