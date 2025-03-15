ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

QQQA stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

