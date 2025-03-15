PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PUTKY opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

