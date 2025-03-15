PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PUTKY opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.54.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
