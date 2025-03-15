Q1 Earnings Forecast for DKS Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.38. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $194.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $182.84 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

