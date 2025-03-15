Q2 EPS Estimates for AEO Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

