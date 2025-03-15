Q2 EPS Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods Lowered by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2026 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $194.74 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $182.84 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average of $218.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

