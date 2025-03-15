Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,847,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,681,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 104.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,181 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 55,107 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 38.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 49,233 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Baird R W cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

NYSE QTWO opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

