Q3 EPS Estimates for Holley Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Holley in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,556,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,670,883. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its stake in Holley by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,990,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 440,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,193,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 104,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

