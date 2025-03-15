Q3 EPS Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods Raised by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2028 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.4 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $194.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $182.84 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 402.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

