Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 208,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

