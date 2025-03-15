Raymond James Cuts Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $12.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

