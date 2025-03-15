Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Renasant by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,522,000 after acquiring an additional 705,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Renasant by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 117,950 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,879,000 after acquiring an additional 131,821 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Renasant Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at Renasant

In other news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,757.92. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

