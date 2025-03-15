Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 12,298.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,108,000 after acquiring an additional 690,534 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth approximately $25,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Revvity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,332,000 after purchasing an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Revvity by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 725,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Revvity by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RVTY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $112.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

