Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 107,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 352,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 107,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,882 shares of company stock worth $17,934,130. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average is $176.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

