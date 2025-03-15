Ring Mountain Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,912 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

