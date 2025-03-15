Robert W. Baird Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $11.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KSS opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 151.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 451,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

