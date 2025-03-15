Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZVRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,391.60. This trade represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,697.46. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,384 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

