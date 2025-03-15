Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

