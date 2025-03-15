SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,697,000 after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,781,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,015,000 after purchasing an additional 565,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,675,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 377.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 700,791 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $218.23 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.98%.

Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.54.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

