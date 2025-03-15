Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.1 %

SRRK opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 22,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $986,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,602,044.60. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $5,068,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,108.90. The trade was a 56.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,996,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.