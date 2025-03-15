Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.31 ($3.59) and traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.48). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.51), with a volume of 259,860 shares traded.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.96. The firm has a market cap of £630.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Schroder Oriental Income alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Insider Transactions at Schroder Oriental Income

About Schroder Oriental Income

In other Schroder Oriental Income news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £55,600 ($71,918.25). Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.