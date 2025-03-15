Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.68. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3,723 shares traded.
Scully Royalty Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
