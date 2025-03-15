Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.68. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3,723 shares traded.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scully Royalty Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. ( NYSE:SRL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

