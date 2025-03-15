ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTAN. William Blair began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Stock Up 12.9 %

TTAN stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.14. ServiceTitan has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $4,115,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. XN LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $5,144,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $4,322,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.