ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Loop Capital

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

ServiceTitan stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $112.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

