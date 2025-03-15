ServiceTitan’s (TTAN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTAN. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.14. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $210,777,000.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.