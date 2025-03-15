Short Interest in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Rises By 278.6%

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DYFI stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0628 dividend. This is a boost from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:DYFI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

