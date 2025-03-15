Short Interest in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Rises By 278.6%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DYFI stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0628 dividend. This is a boost from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.