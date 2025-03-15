Short Interest in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Rises By 278.6%

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
DYFI stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0628 dividend. This is a boost from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.
