Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Drops By 57.2%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NAZ stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
