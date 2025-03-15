Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Drops By 57.2%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAZ stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

