Short Interest in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Grows By 280.5%

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 280.5% from the February 13th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 780.0 days.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance
SFOSF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.24.
About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)
