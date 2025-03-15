SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SITE opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

