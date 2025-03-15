SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 143,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 563.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,051,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 431.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 65,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

