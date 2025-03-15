SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.96 and traded as high as C$25.42. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 329,113 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.