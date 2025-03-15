SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.96 and traded as high as C$25.42. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 329,113 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
