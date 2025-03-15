Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 521,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 286,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 51,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

