Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.11 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

