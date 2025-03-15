Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,324 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4,728.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.31. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.99.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LANC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

