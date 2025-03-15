Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 501,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

