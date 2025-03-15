Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 633.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 156,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.54 and a 200-day moving average of $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

