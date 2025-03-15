Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 8.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AB. Barclays cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AB opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

