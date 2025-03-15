Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of JEF opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

