Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,812 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 600.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.