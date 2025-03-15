Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,700. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,608 shares of company stock worth $4,668,161 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

