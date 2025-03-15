Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $216,000 Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 393.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 29.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 392,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 231.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in AerCap by 18.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $101.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.